Faith sector’s engagement with migrants, refugees for health and HIV services highlighted
Posted 4 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] A workshop at the World Council of Churches has highlighted the right to health and dignified access to it, as well as the faith sector’s engagement with migrants and refugees for health and HIV services in fighting stigma and discrimination.
Workshop facilitator the Rev. Robert J. Vitillo, general secretary of the International Catholic Migration Commission, thanked the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief ( PEPFAR) for supporting faith communities in health.
“We want to have a call for action,” Vitillo said at the March 12-14 workshop, as speakers recalled days gone by when some international groups did not welcome faith-based groups into the discourse on health, HIV and AIDS.
Read the entire article here.
