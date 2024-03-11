New Festival of Faith and Music to launch at York Minster

[Office of the Archbishop of York] The Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, will give a keynote speech at the Church Times Festival of Faith and Music, a new venture created in partnership with the Royal School of Church Music, that will be staged for the first time at York Minster April 26-28.

The event is for clergy, music leaders, people involved in church music and anyone with a general interest in sacred music. The festival aims to be a source of celebration, inspiration, encouragement, support, learning and resource.

The festival program includes workshops and discussions on subjects as diverse as how to take a church choir into the community, using music to support church engagement with dementia, caring for a pipe organ, choosing hymns, and growing the church younger through music. A range of speakers will share their perspectives on the world of church and choral music. Festival goers will also be able to experience York Minster’s choral music tradition at special services and at Evensong during the weekend.

