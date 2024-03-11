|
Episcopal priest is runner-up in ‘Jeopardy!’ match, falls short of tournament finals
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rev. David Sibley’s quest for “Jeopardy!” tournament glory ended earlier than he and his fans had hoped on March 8, when the Episcopal priest lost in the semifinal round and failed to advanced to the finals of the show’s Tournament of Champions.
Sibley, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla, Washington, had advanced to the semifinals with a dominant performance Feb. 27 in his opening-round match. Then on March 8, he faced off against Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Yogesh Raut, a psychologist from Vancouver, Washington.
Silbey was a four-time regular season winner, while Raut boasted a three-time win streak. Sands got into the tournament as a wildcard.
This time, Sibley was never in serious contention, finishing the first half of the show with just $600. He was able to work his way back to $6,200 entering Final Jeopardy! nearly drawing even with Sands at $6,800, but Raut clinched the game after taking a runaway lead with $21,400.
The Final Jeopardy! category, “New Testament,” would seemed to have given Sibley an edge, though the clue also required a knowledge of literature, specifically Shakespeare: “This city now in Turkey is the addressee of one of the New Testament epistles & the setting for ‘The Comedy of Errors.'”
Sibley’s guess: What is Corinth? Correct response: What is Ephesus?
Sibley won $78,000 during his first appearances on “Jeopardy!” in October 2022, fulfilling a lifelong dream. After his quarterfinal win in the tournament on Feb. 27, he said in a Facebook post that he hopes viewers will be inspired “to become more curious – about others, about our world – and in so doing, grow in love of God and neighbor for seeing the beautiful web in which we all live and move.”
- Episcopal Relief & Development partners with Episcopal Community Services in response to flooding in San Diego
- SIM announces two-year project to explore ministry discernment in The Episcopal Church
- Virginia Theological Seminary announces full scholarship packages for all full-time residential students
- Calvary-St. George’s, StoryMakers NYC receive $1.25m from Lilly Foundation to support faith needs of families
- EPF PIN reacts to ruling by International Court of Justice
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Creating a Third Space: Evangelism with the ‘Nones’ and ‘Dones’
- The Mystical Experience of Everyday Living Retreat
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Laughter, Play, and Imagination as Spiritual Practice Retreat
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- Bible Storytelling & the Anti-Hero Retreat
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Major Gifts Officer, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector El Dorado, AR
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Director of Children and Youth Music Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Rector Kent, CT
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Communications & Operations Manager Bastrop, TX
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Rector Boston, MA
-
Interim Rector Vallejo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Londonderry, NH
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Philadelphia, PA
Social Menu