Presiding Bishop Michael Curry recovering at home following surgery to insert a pacemaker

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is recovering at home in Raleigh, North Carolina, after doctors successfully surgically inserted a pacemaker as part of ongoing treatment of atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, the church’s Office of Public Affairs said in a March 4 update.

Curry underwent the surgery on March 1 and remained hospitalized overnight. He was released to recover at home on March 2. Doctors are recommending he “continue tending to light-duty work tasks until released to travel and increase his duties,” the update said.

Curry, who turns 71 in March, is in the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He has spent much of the past year facing a series of health crises and treatments recommended by doctors, and he was not able to attend the House of Bishops meeting last week at Camp Allen in the Diocese of Texas. Former Michigan Bishop Wendell Gibbs chaired the meeting.

Curry was first hospitalized in May 2023 for treatment of internal bleeding and an irregular heartbeat. While hospitalized, he experienced two other episodes of irregular heartbeat. At that time, the Office of Public Affairs noted that the atrial fibrillation had been detected in an annual physical. He underwent a surgery in September to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass, which doctors determined was not cancerous.

Then in December, doctors diagnosed a cerebral hematoma, or brain bleed. On Jan. 18, he underwent another medical procedure intended to treat the underlying condition that had caused the brain bleed. Since then, he has been recovering at home.