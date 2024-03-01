Bishop of London welcomes calls for end-of-life care

[The Church of England] The Rt. Rev. Sarah Mullally, bishop of London, has responded to the publication by Members of Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee of its report on Assisted Dying/Assisted Suicide.

Mullally, a former chief nursing officer for England, said, “In over 20 years of working in the NHS, I witnessed first-hand the critical role that palliative care plays for patients and for their families. Particularly in my time as a cancer nurse in the capital, the difference I saw it make was deeply moving and inspirational in equal measure. This country has some of the best palliative care services in the world — but they are currently underfunded and overly reliant on charitable donations.”

