|
Joint working group of WCC and Roman Catholic Church deepens dialogue, strengthens cooperation
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Joint Working Group between representatives of the World Council of Churches and the Roman Catholic Church met online on Feb. 21 for its first executive meeting.
The primary objectives of the meeting were to facilitate a deeper understanding among participants through personal introductions, as well as sharing insights into their respective work and ministries. Continuing participants reflected on the recent history of the Joint Working Group.
Decisions were made regarding the date, venue and draft agenda of the first plenary session, which will take place at Bossey, Switzerland, Sept. 2-6.
Read the entire article here.
