Church of England’s archbishop of York writes book explaining Christian words, concepts

[Office of the Archbishop of York] The archbishop of York, the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, has written a new book, “P is for Pilgrim: The Christian Faith — A Journey from A to Z.”

He said the book “aims to be a resource for Christians of all ages, providing an introduction to the basic words, ideas and concepts that you will encounter as you journey in faith and become part of the church… a set of reference points for anyone who wants to understand the Christian faith.”

In it Cottrell explores and explains nearly 80 key Christian terms, ideas, concepts, people, events and occasions.

The book is illustrated with original lino prints by Jack Seymour.

