Church of England Archbishops’ Commission on Racial Justice publishes fourth biannual report

[The Church of England] The Archbishops’ Commission for Racial Justice has released the fourth of its biannual racial justice reports.

Mandated to drive “significant cultural and structural change on issues of racial justice within the Church of England,” the Archbishops’ Commission for Racial Justice, headed by Lord Paul Boateng, is charged with monitoring, holding to account and supporting the implementation of the 47 recommendations of the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce which were laid out in the taskforce’s comprehensive 2021 report, From Lament to Action.

Boateng highlights two main areas of concern: the absence of data, and where data does exist, a reluctance to share it; and within the national church institutions and diocesan authorities, he comments on the “secrecy and opaqueness” of their practices and processes.

