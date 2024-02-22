Anglican Church of Canada primate reflects on Ukraine war anniversary

[Anglican Church of Canada] The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, on Feb. 22 issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming second anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Nicholls said, “Feb. 24 will mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the start of the war. In the past 24 months, the Ukrainian people have faced the destruction of their cities and towns, and they have mounted spirited resistance. Many have had to flee Ukraine to find safety in neighboring countries and around the world, including Canada.”

She went on to say, “We long for an end to all wars. We long for ‘swords to be turned into ploughshares’ and for a willingness to seek peace for the safety and security of all people. In the midst of our longing, we pray fervently for an end to war, joining our voice with voices around the world.”

Read the entire article here.