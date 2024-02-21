|
World Council of Churches general secretary meets Israeli president
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Israeli president Isaac Herzog formally received World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on Feb. 20 to discuss the current situation in Israel and Palestine, and the war in Gaza.
In a very frank, fair and cordial conversation, the two leaders agreed on the importance of working toward a ceasefire and the role of religions in helping to create a world in which peace, security and safety exist for all people and for creation, a world that God desires and wills for us.
Pillay expressed his concern about the loss of over 27,000 lives in Gaza, most of them women and children, reiterated the WCC position that violence and wars are not the way to seek solutions, and stressed the need for dialogue to end the war and to create a better future for all people in Israel and Palestine.
Read the entire article here.
