Former Scottish cathedral chorister wins Grammy award

[Scottish Episcopal Church] A 20-year-old former chorister at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Glasgow, Scotland, has won a Grammy Award for his work on a winning track.

Blair Ferguson contributed to the track “Snooze” by American singer-songwriter SZA. The record won the award for Best R&B Song at the ceremony in Los Angeles. Under the name BLK Beats, Ferguson wrote the initial demo for the song, which hit number two on the U.S. Billboard charts in July and reached number 18 in the U.K.

His father, Stephen Ferguson, was in Los Angeles during the awards ceremony and said, “Seeing Blair being awarded his Grammy gives me such a special feeling. I genuinely believe that being a part of the choir and the community at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Glasgow, has been important to his development. We’re looking forward to dropping into the cathedral when we get back from L.A.”

