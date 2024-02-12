Recalling Council of Nicaea can inspire today’s call for unity, WCC head says

[World Council of Churches] Commemorating the 1700th anniversary in 2025 of the Council of Nicaea is an inspiration to Christians today to work for the unity of the church, according to the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches. At the Council of Nicaea, bishops representing the whole of Christendom gathered together for the first time to discuss the faith and witness of the church.

“Recalling the significance of the Council of Nicaea renews our call for full visible unity, the cornerstone of the ecumenical movement,” Pillay said in a greeting to a Feb. 8 webinar, “From Nicaea, Walking Together to Unity: The Beginning of a New Beginning.”

The WCC’s activities to commemorate Nicaea in 2025 will culminate in the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, to be held near Alexandra, Egypt, in October 2025, Pillay said.

