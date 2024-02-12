|
Recalling Council of Nicaea can inspire today’s call for unity, WCC head says
Posted 58 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Commemorating the 1700th anniversary in 2025 of the Council of Nicaea is an inspiration to Christians today to work for the unity of the church, according to the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches. At the Council of Nicaea, bishops representing the whole of Christendom gathered together for the first time to discuss the faith and witness of the church.
“Recalling the significance of the Council of Nicaea renews our call for full visible unity, the cornerstone of the ecumenical movement,” Pillay said in a greeting to a Feb. 8 webinar, “From Nicaea, Walking Together to Unity: The Beginning of a New Beginning.”
The WCC’s activities to commemorate Nicaea in 2025 will culminate in the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, to be held near Alexandra, Egypt, in October 2025, Pillay said.
Read the entire article here.
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Assistant Rector/Curate Huntsville, AL
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Newnan, GA
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Development Associate New York, NY
-
Processing Project Archivist Texas
-
Interim Priest-in-Charge Bar Harbor, Hull's Cove, and Southwest Harbor, ME
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Petersburg, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Rector Plant City, FL
-
Rector Kent, CT
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector Kirkwood, MO
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
