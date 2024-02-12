|
Anglican Church of Canada celebrates 30th anniversary of women’s ordination as bishops
Posted 1 hour ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] This month, the Anglican Church of Canada marks the 30th anniversary of the day it first consecrated a woman as bishop. The Rt. Rev. Victoria Matthews was consecrated as bishop on Feb. 12, 1994. She is currently the episcopal administrator of the Anglican Diocese of Moosonee and bishop in residence for St. Matthew’s Anglican Cathedral in Timmins.
Matthews was only the fifth woman to be consecrated as bishop in the worldwide Anglican Communion. The Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris of The Episcopal Church had been the first, in 1989.
In the 30 years since Matthews’ consecration, 21 more women have been elected as bishops in Canada. The Anglican Church of Canada will honor Matthews and celebrate women bishops with an online panel discussion on Feb.26.
Read the entire article here.
