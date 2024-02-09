|
North Dakota diocese elects Brian Thom bishop provisional
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Diocese of North Dakota] Bishop Brian Thom, who led the Diocese of Idaho until resigning in 2022, has been elected by the Diocese of North Dakota to serve part time as bishop provisional.
A Special Convention for the election of a bishop provisional took place on Jan. 7. Thom succeeds Bishop Tom Ely, who had served as bishop provisional since January 2021. Ely led the Diocese of Vermont until he resigned in 2019.
Bishop Keith Whitmore, who resigned as the Diocese of Eau Claire’s bishop in 2008 to become assistant bishop of the Diocese of Atlanta, served as assisting bishop in North Dakota from 2019 to 2021.
Bishop Michael G. Smith resigned from the Diocese of North Dakota in 2019 and went on to serve as a part-time assistant bishop in the Diocese of Dallas before becoming an assisting bishop in the Diocese of Albany.
