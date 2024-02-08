|
New chapter begins for WCC Faith and Order Commission
[World Council of Churches] The newly-appointed World Council of Churches Faith and Order Commission met face-to-face for the first time to plan its next eight years of work. Theologians from all continents gathered in Tondano, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, hosted by the Indonesian Communion of Churches.
The Faith and Order Commission is a unique body, bringing together theologians and church leaders from Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Protestant traditions – women and men, lay and ordained – with several places reserved for younger theologians.
In this its first meeting, the commission considered plans for the 2025 world conference commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. The Council of Nicaea shaped the creed that is still used by most Christian churches today, and the Faith and Order conference in 2025 will ask “Where now for visible unity?”
