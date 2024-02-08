|
Church of England awards $3 million to boost participation of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people
Posted 58 mins ago
[The Church of England] The Church of England has awarded more than $3 million to fund a series of measures aimed at boosting the participation of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people in parish life, from encouraging vocations to the priesthood to grants for improved access to buildings.
Under plans over the next three years, the funds will back projects including lay and ordained vocations events and leadership programs among Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people, and guidance to churches on more accessible signage.
The plans will be developed and managed by the Church of England’s Disability and Deaf Ministry Task Groups. The groups include Deaf and disabled people, as well as those whose neurodivergence or mental health difficulties mean they experience marginalization and exclusion within the church.
Read the entire article here.
