Presiding bishop continues to recuperate at home, resumes some light-duty work

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry continues to recuperate at home, and for now will keep a modified, light-duty work schedule that excludes travel, according to a Feb. 7 press release from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.

On Jan. 18, Curry underwent a procedure to address reoccurring subdural hematomas, or brain bleeds. During the procedure, doctors inserted a metal coil intended to prevent blood from pooling in the brain. Curry had been treated twice at a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, since early December, when doctors diagnosed a subdural hematoma after he suffered a fall during a visit to the Diocese of Central New York.

The presiding bishop has authorized the Rt. Rev. Mary Gray-Reeves, vice president of the House of Bishops, to perform some of his ecclesiastical duties, including matters involving the House of Bishops, General Convention, consecrations and Title IV, until he is able to resume his full work schedule, according to the release.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop.

The church is asked to continue to hold Curry, his family and his medical team in its prayers.