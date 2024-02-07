|
As femicide cases rises, Kenyan religious leaders move to act
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] As cases of femicide rise, religious leaders in Kenya are calling for the protection of women, as they unite to condemn the incidents now sending shockwaves across the East African nation.
Christian and Muslim leaders, ecumenical organizations and partners met in Nairobi on Feb. 5 to discuss the challenge, which the World Health Organization defines as the intentional murder of women because they are women.
Last month alone, 14 women were killed, according to Femicide Count Kenya, an organization that monitors femicide cases in the media. In 2023, at least 152 killings occurred, making this figure the highest in the past five years. In 2022, the organization recorded 58 possible femicide deaths.
Read the entire article here.
