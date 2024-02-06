Church of England leaders offer prayers of support for King Charles

[The Church of England] Following the news shared by Buckingham Palace that King Charles III is being treated for cancer, bishops and churches have shared messages of good wishes and prayer for the health of the king, as well as others who are living with cancer or affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The Most Rev. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “…praying for the King and his family – for God’s comfort and strength in the weeks and months to come. I wish His Majesty a swift and full recovery.”

During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s “World at One,” the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York, spoke of the role the King’s faith will play during this time, saying: “I think I felt straight away, his faith will sustain him through this.”

Read the entire article here.