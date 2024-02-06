|
Church of England leaders offer prayers of support for King Charles
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] Following the news shared by Buckingham Palace that King Charles III is being treated for cancer, bishops and churches have shared messages of good wishes and prayer for the health of the king, as well as others who are living with cancer or affected by a cancer diagnosis.
The Most Rev. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “…praying for the King and his family – for God’s comfort and strength in the weeks and months to come. I wish His Majesty a swift and full recovery.”
During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s “World at One,” the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York, spoke of the role the King’s faith will play during this time, saying: “I think I felt straight away, his faith will sustain him through this.”
Read the entire article here.
- Gathering of Leaders recruits for upcoming event
- $500,000 ministry donation spurs growth, bucks national trends
- EPF PIN reacts to ruling by International Court of Justice
- A new era of cooperation in theological education in The Episcopal Church
- Award winning Episcopal history of a tradition of racism for adult and youth study groups
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Two-Year Dream Work Training Course
- Revival in Rural America
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- A Life Worth Living: Finding Your Purpose Retreat for Young Adults
- Easter Retreat
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Frankfurt, Germany
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Newnan, GA
-
Development Associate New York, NY
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Processing Project Archivist Texas
-
Rector Petersburg, VA
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Plant City, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Whitefish Bay, WI
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
Social Menu