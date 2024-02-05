|
WCC general secretary to Faith and Order: ‘your commitment to deep theological reflection is vital’
Posted 3 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] Speaking to the World Council of Churches Commission on Faith and Order during the commission’s meeting in Indonesia, WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed gratitude for the commission’s work and hope for the ecumenical journey in 2025.
“This marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I am filled with gratitude for the commitment and dedication each of you brings to the ecumenical table,” said Pillay. “The online interactions in the last months of last year, including the Faith and Order Commission and the Nicaea 2025 Steering Group Meetings, served as a testament to your resilience and adaptability.”
Pillay also noted that Faith and Order has played a foundational role in illuminating the path for the WCC from its inception. “The theological insights derived from the past Faith and Order processes do not merely establish a foundational framework but extend well beyond the WCC fellowship, contributing to cultivating dialogue and communion among churches,” he said.
Read the entire article here.
