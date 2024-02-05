|
Archbishop of Canterbury returns to Ukraine, will visit Anglican church in Kyiv
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, on Feb. 5 arrived in Ukraine for the start of a five-day visit as the country prepares to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
The archbishop, who previously visited Ukraine in December 2022, will begin the visit with the congregation of Christ Church, Kyiv, the small Anglican church in the city.
In addition to visiting Kyiv, he will spend time elsewhere in meetings and visits with a focus on prayer, listening, learning and offering solidarity with the people and churches of Ukraine.
Read the entire article here.
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Revival in Rural America
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Jesuit and Ignatian Exercises Retreat
- Easter Retreat
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Two-Year Dream Work Training Course
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Newnan, GA
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Frankfurt, Germany
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
Camino Grant Project Manager, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Program Officer, Post Arrival R&P, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Whitefish Bay, WI
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Development Associate New York, NY
Social Menu