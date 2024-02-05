Archbishop of Canterbury returns to Ukraine, will visit Anglican church in Kyiv

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, on Feb. 5 arrived in Ukraine for the start of a five-day visit as the country prepares to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

The archbishop, who previously visited Ukraine in December 2022, will begin the visit with the congregation of Christ Church, Kyiv, the small Anglican church in the city.

In addition to visiting Kyiv, he will spend time elsewhere in meetings and visits with a focus on prayer, listening, learning and offering solidarity with the people and churches of Ukraine.

