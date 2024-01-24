Anglican, Catholic bishops visit St. Peter’s Basilica as part of ecumenical summit

[Anglican Communion News Service] Pairs of Anglican and Catholic bishops from across the world made a pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica on Jan. 23 as part of a weeklong ecumenical summit called Growing Together, run by the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission. It aims to strengthen bonds of friendship between Anglicans and Roman Catholics as they explore their joint witness and mission.

Set within the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the bishops participated in Anglican Choral Evensong in the Choir Chapel of St. Peter’s. Traditional Anglican Evensong was celebrated previously in St. Peter’s in 2017.

As one of the most important Christian places of pilgrimage, St Peter’s is believed to have been built over the burial site of the apostle Peter, the head of the 12 apostles of Jesus and, according to tradition, the first bishop of Antioch and later the first bishop of Rome, thus the first pope.

The service was sung by a specially assembled choir drawn from the two Anglican churches in Rome, All Saints (Church of England) and St. Paul’s within the Walls (Episcopal Church). The Rev. Robert Warren, chaplain of All Saints’ Anglican Church in Rome, officiated.

