WCC general secretary opens New York symposium on human rights and dignity

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay opened the 10th Annual Symposium on the Role of Religion and Faith-based Organizations in International Affairs on Jan. 23 in New York City, with reflections on the theme “Human Rights and Dignity: Towards a Just, Peaceable, and Inclusive Future.”

Pillay joined hundreds online who were commemorating the anniversary of the symposium, of which the WCC is one of the founding members.

He reflected that the very fabric of our societies is woven with the threads of dignity, justice and compassion. “It is incumbent upon us, as custodians of faith and moral conscience, to champion these universal values that transcend borders, beliefs and backgrounds,” he said. “Our faith traditions, spanning continents and cultures, share a fundamental commitment to human rights.”

