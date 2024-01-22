|
Church of England’s College of Bishops hears from women clergy, discusses blessings for same-sex couples
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The College of Bishops of the Church of England met Jan. 18-19 for Bible study, prayer and discussion at High Leigh Conference Centre in Hertfordshire. Discussions included the operation of the “Five Guiding Principles” that were agreed as part of the package of legislation, 10 years ago this year, that paved the way for the consecration of women as bishops.
They also heard first hand examples of the experiences of female clergy, including examples of misogyny and online abuse. There were then discussions in small groups and in plenary about lessons that could be learned from the 2014 arrangements.
Turning to recent developments on introducing public prayers for God’s blessing for same-sex couples, the bishops discussed how people move forward as a whole church, pay attention to the needs of those who hold profoundly different views, and consider making commitments on what a more unified approach to these next stages of implementation might look like.
Read the entire article here.
