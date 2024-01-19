|
Bible app brings ‘love for God and love for neighbor’ prayers to smartphones
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Materials for the world’s largest prayer gathering — the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity — are newly available on smartphones via a Bible app that is reaching millions of people.
In addition to the online material available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic, the resources also are available for smartphones via a Bible app produced through a collaboration with the World Council of Churches and YouVersion.
The theme for 2024 is “You shall love the Lord your God …and your neighbor as yourself…”
Members of different churches in Burkina Faso, facilitated by the Chemin Neuf Community, prepared the resources for the week, reflecting on the need to place love at the center of the quest for peace and reconciliation.
Read the entire article here.
- Award winning Episcopal history of a tradition of racism for adult and youth study groups
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Second annual celebration of Religious Life Sunday to be observed on Sunday, Jan. 21
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Jeremiah’s Good Samaritan Retreat
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Good News Gardens: The Good News of the Anglican Communion Forest
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Program Officer, Match Grant Compliance, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministries Tallahassee, FL
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Applications Manager – The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Associate, Armed Forces and Federal Ministries – The Episcopal Church Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
- Associate for Reconciliation and Justice, The Episcopal Church
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Director of Annual Fund Austin, TX
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector (PT) Silver Spring, MD
-
Rector California, MD
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist Location TBD
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Director of Christian Formation New Bern, NC
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Sacred Ground Coordinator Location TBD
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
Social Menu