Bible app brings ‘love for God and love for neighbor’ prayers to smartphones

[World Council of Churches] Materials for the world’s largest prayer gathering — the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity — are newly available on smartphones via a Bible app that is reaching millions of people.

In addition to the online material available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic, the resources also are available for smartphones via a Bible app produced through a collaboration with the World Council of Churches and YouVersion.

The theme for 2024 is “You shall love the Lord your God …and your neighbor as yourself…”

Members of different churches in Burkina Faso, facilitated by the Chemin Neuf Community, prepared the resources for the week, reflecting on the need to place love at the center of the quest for peace and reconciliation.

