|
‘Africa Six’ Anglican women bishops gather in Nairobi, Kenya
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Six Anglican women bishops from Africa — collectively known as the “Africa Six — gathered Jan. 11 at St. Paul’s University in Nairobi, Kenya, to discuss Christian leadership in the 21st century. The discussion was part of a retreat that took place Jan. 9-14 at the Anglican Church of Kenya’s St. Julian’s Centre in Limuru. The Episcopal Church’s Office of Global Partnerships co-sponsored the event with St. Paul’s.
The “Africa Six” includes Bishop Filemona Teta of Angola; Bishop Vicentia Kgabe of Lesotho; Bishop Dalcy Dlamini of Eswatini; Bishop Elizabeth Awut of South Sudan; Bishop Rose Okeno of Butere, Kenya; and Bishop Emily Onyango of Bondo, Kenya.
“It wasn’t and it will not be easy, but I believe that we have a God who can do everything for us,” Teta, the first woman bishop in Angola, said during the panel discussion. “We carry the flag of women.”
“Women leadership has provided the Church rich and diverse approaches of spreading the Gospel, inspiring hope and mentoring younger generations,” Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit wrote in a Facebook post. He officially commenced the gathering with a Eucharist celebration.
At the gathering, the “Africa Six” bishops shared their personal experiences as female bishops during a panel discussion that more than 500 people attended in person, according to a report by the World Council of Churches. On YouTube, 1,375 people watched the livestream.
Because Jan. 11, the day of the gathering, was on a Thursday, in-person participants wore black in observance of the Thursdays in Black campaign for a world free from sexual and gender-based violence.
The bishops also met students and faculty of St. Paul’s School of Theology and participated in a workshop at the Anglican Church of Kenya’s St. Julian’s Retreat Centre. The African Anglican Sisters in Leadership arranged the workshop for the bishops.
“Leadership is the one who goes through the fire to purify for those who come next, ” Kgabe said during the panel discussion while describing her perspective on leadership and service.
-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.
- Award winning Episcopal history of a tradition of racism for adult and youth study groups
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Second annual celebration of Religious Life Sunday to be observed on Sunday, Jan. 21
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Good News Gardens: The Good News of the Anglican Communion Forest
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Jeremiah’s Good Samaritan Retreat
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist Location TBD
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector California, MD
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministries Tallahassee, FL
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Director of Christian Formation New Bern, NC
-
Sacred Ground Coordinator Location TBD
- Associate for Reconciliation and Justice, The Episcopal Church
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Program Officer, Match Grant Compliance, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Director of Annual Fund Austin, TX
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Rector Worland, WY
Social Menu