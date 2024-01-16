|
Week of Prayer for Christian Unity set to begin Jan. 18
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held Jan. 18-25, with materials from Burkina Faso facilitated by the Chemin Neuf Community. Each year ecumenical partners in a different region are asked to prepare the materials.
With roots going back over 100 years, the dedicated octave of prayers has been jointly commissioned and prepared since 1966, after the Second Vatican Council, by the Roman Catholic Church and the World Council of Churches.
This year’s theme is “You shall love the Lord your God …and your neighbor as yourself…” The reflections explore how we find our common identity in the experience of God’s love. The specific context of Burkina Faso reflects the need to place love at the center of the quest for peace and reconciliation.
Read the entire article here.
