WCC urges World Economic Forum to consider longer-term good of all people

[World Council of Churches] As the World Economic Forum annual meeting commenced in Davos, Switzerland, beginning Jan. 15, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay urged the gathering to renew its commitment to multilateral cooperation for the longer-term good of all people.

The forum is convening under the theme “Rebuilding Trust.”

Pillay reflected that trust is the essential ingredient without which human societies—and the global community—cannot function. “However, in today’s divided and increasingly conflictual world, it is a commodity in critically short supply,” said Pillay. “While some of those in attendance in Davos are themselves drivers of inequality, injustice, and division, we want to believe that many others are genuinely committed to exercising their considerable influence to promote a greater measure of justice and peace in the world.”

