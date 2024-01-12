Ministry Experience Scheme key to Church of England goal of reaching more young people, conference hears

[Church of England] The Ministry Experience Scheme (MES) could play a key role in helping the Church of England achieve its goals of recruiting more people to work in ministry to children, youth and families by 2030, a conference has heard.

The Rev. Helen Fraser, head of vocations for the Church of England, spoke of her hope that the MES Future Youth program – providing training in children and youth work for young adults as part of a year-long ministry placement – will grow following its pilot launch in six dioceses this year.

The program, in its first intake, has 11 participants currently and is part of a wider MES placement scheme where young adults get a chance to explore ministry for a year. In the last decade more than 800 people have taken part in the scheme.

Speaking to more than 100 MES participants at a conference in London, Fraser said vocation was not only about ordination and could include calling to a range of other ministerial roles in the church.

