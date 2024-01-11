|
World Council of Churches to co-host Jan. 18 webinar on combating modern slavery
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] On Jan. 18, the World Council of Churches and the Clewer Initiative will cohost a webinar on combating modern slavery. The event will introduce “True Freedom,” a newly launched Lent resource designed to empower churches, organizations and individuals in the fight against modern slavery.
Participants will discover the six-week Lent course that blends theological insights with practical knowledge about modern slavery. It includes facts, case studies, Bible readings, reflections and actionable points to deepen the understanding and inspire action against slavery.
The webinar will provide interpretation in Spanish.
Kenneth Mtata, WCC program director for public witness and diakonia, said, “This webinar offers a unique opportunity for Christians to explore how True Freedom can be effectively utilized in various settings – from churches to personal endeavors. We invite you to join us on to gain insights from real-life testimonials and to learn how the resource can support you.”
Read the entire article here.
