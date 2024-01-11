|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry released from hospital, continuing recovery at home
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been released from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home under the supervision of his doctors, according to a Jan. 11 Office of Public Affairs press release.
Curry underwent surgery on Jan. 6 to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, he experienced in early December 2023.
Doctors initially diagnosed the brain bleed in December after he fell while visiting Syracuse, New York. After that incident, he was admitted to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Dec. 3 and underwent surgery on Dec. 4.
Earlier this year, on Sept. 20, the presiding bishop underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.
Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.
Further updates will be provided as they become available, according to the release.
- New Podcast: Reflections with Bishop Peter Eaton
- Episcopal Relief & Development announces 2024 Lenten Meditations authored by Miguel Escobar
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Second annual celebration of Religious Life Sunday to be observed on Sunday, Jan. 21
- Good News Gardens: The Good News of the Anglican Communion Forest
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- Standing Together Against Environmental Racism
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector California, MD
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Director of Christian Formation New Bern, NC
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
- Associate for Reconciliation and Justice, The Episcopal Church
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
School Chaplain Miami, FL
-
School Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Sacred Ground Coordinator Location TBD
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist Location TBD
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Beulah, MI
Social Menu