Symposium will explore human rights and dignity on the path to peace
Posted 9 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The 10th edition of the Symposium on the Role of Religion and Faith-based Organizations in International Affairs will take place online on Jan. 23 and will explore the theme “Human Rights and Dignity: Toward a Just, Peaceable, and Inclusive Future.”
The symposium was founded a decade ago by faith-based partners, and aims to foster dialogue on the intricate interplay between religion and international affairs. World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay will speak during the opening high-level segment.
The symposium is sponsored by the World Council of Churches, ACT Alliance, General Board of Church and Society of the United Methodist Church, Islamic Relief, Religions for Peace, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Soka Gakkai International and United Religions Initiative. It takes place in partnership with U.N. Women, United Nations Population Fund, the U.N. Office on the Prevention of Genocide and the U.N. Inter-agency Task Force on Religion and Development.
Read the entire article here.
