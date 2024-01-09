WCC to Taizé Youth Gathering: ‘the world needs you’

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay extended warm greetings to the participants and hosts of the Taizé Youth Gathering in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

“You meet at a time of particular pain for Europe—and indeed the world,” wrote Pillay. “All the more reason, then, to come together in faith. The world needs you, your youth and vision, your truth-telling and readiness to embrace life and serve humanity.”

In these days of challenge, someone must stand up for hope, Pillay reflected. “Let it be you! God desires it, Christ inspires it, and the Spirit enables it,” he said. “We at the World Council of Churches join your pilgrimage to our own. We will walk together. We will pray together. We will work together for justice, peace, and reconciliation.”

