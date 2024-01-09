Presiding bishop moved from ICU to regular hospital room, continues recovery from surgery

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been moved from intensive care to a regular hospital room, where he will continue his recovery, according to a Jan. 9 Office of Public Affairs press release.

Curry underwent surgery on Jan. 6 to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, he experienced in early December 2023.

Doctors initially diagnosed the brain bleed in December after he fell while visiting Syracuse, New York. After that incident, he was admitted to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Dec. 3 and underwent surgery on Dec. 4.

Earlier this year, on Sept. 20, the presiding bishop underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.

Episcopalians are asked to hold Curry, his family and his medical team in their prayers.