|
Presiding bishop moved from ICU to regular hospital room, continues recovery from surgery
Posted Jan 9, 2024
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been moved from intensive care to a regular hospital room, where he will continue his recovery, according to a Jan. 9 Office of Public Affairs press release.
Curry underwent surgery on Jan. 6 to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, he experienced in early December 2023.
Doctors initially diagnosed the brain bleed in December after he fell while visiting Syracuse, New York. After that incident, he was admitted to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Dec. 3 and underwent surgery on Dec. 4.
Earlier this year, on Sept. 20, the presiding bishop underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.
Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.
Episcopalians are asked to hold Curry, his family and his medical team in their prayers.
- New Podcast: Reflections with Bishop Peter Eaton
- Episcopal Relief & Development announces 2024 Lenten Meditations authored by Miguel Escobar
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Second annual celebration of Religious Life Sunday to be observed on Sunday, Jan. 21
- Good News Gardens: The Good News of the Anglican Communion Forest
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- Being Here – Book Reading and Signing with Pádraig Ó Tuama
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Standing Together Against Environmental Racism
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Director of Christian Formation New Bern, NC
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Organist and Choirmaster Ocean Springs, MS
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
School Chaplain Miami, FL
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist Location TBD
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector California, MD
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
School Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
Social Menu