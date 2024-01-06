|
Presiding bishop re-hospitalized, recovering from surgery
Posted Jan 6, 2024
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry underwent surgery on Jan. 6 to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma he experienced in early December 2023. The surgery was successful, and updates on his condition will be provided as they become available, according to an Office of Public Affairs press release.
Earlier on the morning of Jan. 6, a separate release said he’d been re-hospitalized.
Curry was last admitted to a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Dec. 3 and underwent surgery on Dec. 4. He fell while visiting Syracuse, New York, and suffered a subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, that then required surgery. At the time, his surgeon was happy with progress.
He spoke of his health issues and thanked the church for its prayers and support in his annual Christmas message. Episcopalians are asked to continue to pray for Curry, is family and his medical team.
Earlier this year, on Sept. 20, the presiding bishop underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment earlier for episodes of internal bleeding.
Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. He suffered a subdural hematoma at least once before, in the first month of his tenure. A subdural hematoma is usually caused by a head injury strong enough to burst blood vessels, which can then cause pooled blood to push on the brain.
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Being Here – Book Reading and Signing with Pádraig Ó Tuama
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Standing Together Against Environmental Racism
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Rector California, MD
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Organist and Choirmaster Ocean Springs, MS
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
School Chaplain Miami, FL
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
School Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
Social Menu