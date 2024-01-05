Ohio church employee who led a summer camp program arrested on child pornography charges

[Episcopal News Service] The former outreach director at an Episcopal church in the Diocese of Ohio is due in court Jan. 8 on child pornography charges, Ohio Bishop Anne Jolly said in a Jan. 5 message to the diocese.

Kelcie Dugger, who has resigned from her position at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland, also led a theater camp at the diocese’s Bellwether Farm in summer 2023, Jolly said. Dugger was arrested and indicted on Dec. 21 but didn’t notify St. Luke’s leadership until Jan. 2.

“Based on our own preliminary investigation and the information we have received from the Ohio Task Force for Internet Crimes Against Children, we have no reason to believe that any children in our diocese have been harmed or exposed to inappropriate behavior or images,” Jolly said. “While leading camp at Bellwether, Kelcie was never alone with children or youth, and all safe church policies and practices were followed. She did not stay in camper cabins.”

She encouraged anyone with information or concerns to email the diocese’s Title IV intake officers or contact local police.

“I hope that as this situation unfolds, you will join me in praying for children and youth everywhere who have been abused and exploited, and for an end to the unspeakable actions that cause their suffering,” Jolly said.