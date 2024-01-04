Church of England archbishops create four new church commissions

[Church of England] The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, and the archbishop of York, the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, have established four new commissions that will consider aspects of life in England today and the role that the Church of England has to play.

The new commissions are Families and Households, Reimagining Care, Racial Justice, and Housing, Church and Community.

Details of each commissions’ work, and more information, is available here.