World Council of Churches denounces Russian campaign to terrorize people of Ukraine
Posted Jan 3, 2024
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay denounced the continuing Russian campaign to terrorize the people of Ukraine, “exemplified by missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities which resulted in at least 30 deaths and more than 160 wounded,” he said.
Russia struck targets in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv and elsewhere in the early hours of Dec. 29 , hitting a maternity hospital, a shopping center and residential buildings.
“Such attacks on civilian targets—in most cases far from the frontlines—and Russia’s evident efforts to terrorize the entire Ukrainian population are a clear and outrageous violation of international law and of fundamental moral precepts,” said Pillay.
