Church of England cathedrals and churches receive grants to help with building needs

[Church of England] Church of England cathedrals and churches were among nearly 5,000 religious buildings to receive a share of up to $53 million in U.K. government funding aimed at helping with the conservation of listed places of worship. The Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme gives grants covering the value added tax on repairs to listed buildings used as places of worship.

Beneficiaries of the scheme over the last year included Leicester Cathedral, which received more than $750,000 for restoration work, including renewing the cathedral’s heating, lighting and electrics, and creating a heritage learning center for visitors.

Chichester Cathedral, dating from the 11th century, received more than $240,000 for its roof and lighting projects, with cash from the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme also supporting organ repair and maintenance, new fire and intruder alarms, and support for other major projects.

The 12th-century Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick was granted more than $175,000 to repair its ancient tower, including work on the clocks and faces. Funding also supported the maintenance of electric and heating systems as well as new security and alarm systems.

