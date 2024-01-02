|
WCC calls for immediate end to brutal violence in Gaza
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] As a year of exceptional and increasing conflict draws to a close, and as we pray for peace for all in 2024, “that prospect seems nowhere more remote than for the suffering and traumatized people of Gaza,” said the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches.
“Since the shocking attacks of 7 October in southern Israel, in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and took 240 others hostage, Israel’s military response in Gaza has become tantamount to a war not only against Hamas but against all the people of the territory,” he said.
At least 21,500 Gazans have been killed, and almost 56,000 injured, while a staggering 1.9 million people – more than 80% of the population – have been displaced.
Read the entire article here.
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Virginia Theological Seminary launches new Christian Formation track for Doctoral programs
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
