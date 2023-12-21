Faith in action: a Methodist leader’s quest to transform Korean history

[World Council of Churches] In the heart of a divided land, where the echoes of history reverberate, the Rev. Hee-Soo Jung is weaving together an intricate tapestry of faith, solidarity and a fervent call for peace. Jung is a leader with a deep-rooted commitment to transforming the narrative of division on the Korean Peninsula.

Driven by a profound belief that peace is not only a regional imperative but a global necessity, Jung has taken on multiple leadership roles, serving as the president of the General Board of Global Ministry, chair of the United Methodist Korean National Plan, and a member of the Ecumenical Forum for Korea in Geneva, Switzerland.

Hailing from Kanghwa Island, a place whose very shores face the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the stark boundary that has divided the Korean Peninsula for decades, Jung shared a visceral understanding that everything should be peaceful. “The Korean diaspora scattered around the world has lived with a longing for their hometown and a deep nostalgia for a hometown they cannot return to due to division,” Jung reflected.

“God wants peace on the Korean Peninsula, and for world peace, peace on the Korean Peninsula must be achieved,” Jung emphasized.

