WCC general secretary at University of Havana: ‘Christians, cry out for peace!’

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay offered a lecture at University of Havana in Cuba on Dec. 19 entitled “Christians, cry out for peace! The perils and promise of peace today.”

Pillay, in his remarks, gauged the realistic prospects for and defining characteristics of peace and peacemaking in light of ecumenical Christian commitments. “The world is in crisis,” he said. “Currently, the world is living amidst terrible and unnecessary wars.”

The cry for freedom and justice is loud from many in the world today, Pillay continued. “God uses a number of instruments to reach and transform the world, including and especially the church,” he said. “Therefore, the church needs to hear and respond to this painful cry.”

Read the entire article, which includes additional information about Pillay’s visit to Cuba, here.