Canada’s Anglican, Lutheran leaders issue joint Christmas message calling for peace

[Anglican Church of Canada] The archbishop of the Anglican Church of Canada, the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, joined the national bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, the Rev. Susan Johnson, in offering a joint Christmas message calling for “peace in our world, peace in our churches, peace in our homes, and peace in each of our hearts.”

In it, Nicholls said, “We read every day about the conflicts between Israel and Hamas, in the Ukraine, Armenia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and our world longs for peace.”

Johnson added, “Last year, we brought you our greetings from Manger Square in Bethlehem. This year, the patriarchs and heads of churches from Jerusalem have declared that it’s going to be a somber Christmas.”

Read the entire message, and view a video of it, here.

.