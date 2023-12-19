Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of Sudan appeals for peace in his country

[Anglican Communion News Service] The archbishop of the Province of the Episcopal Church of Sudan, the Most Rev. Ezekiel Kondo, appealed for peace in his recent Christmas letter.

He said, “I appeal to the two warring parties, Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces, and their supporters on this special occasion to consider putting the guns beyond use and silence them for peace as a matter of urgency. Continuing using guns, there will be no people left to rule over nor will there be a country called Sudan to live in. Enough is enough to the suffering of innocent people. Enough is enough to death.”

Ezekiel’s Christmas message describes how communities in the country have been adversely affected since the start of the war, particularly Khartoum, Darfur, El Obeid and Kadugli.

He also writes about communities in other states affected by flooding. “Many people lost their lives and no one is burying them, while many got injured and still many missing. People live in fear because of bullets, hunger and health reasons. People lost their properties while they live as displaced in their homeland and still others as refugees in foreign countries. People’s lives are like living in darkness and they see no future. I salute the bishops who are with their people in the Dioceses of El Obeid, Kadugli, Port Sudan, Wad Medani and particularly the clergy in the Diocese of Khartoum. I thank God for each of them, for their faith and courage at this difficult time,” he said.

He quotes the Old Testament prophet Isaiah and likens what the prophet says to the current situation in Sudan. “But he gives a message of hope and courage. In the darkness, the light is shown. ‘The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. Every warrior’s boot used in battle and every garment rolled in blood will be destined for burning, will be fuel for the fire’ (Isaiah 9:1-2; 4-9). He speaks about a son who is a King and who comes with great power whose government will last forever and he will rule with justice, righteousness, and people will live in peace,” said Ezekiel.

He concludes his message with thanking God for his faithfulness and appealing to the country’s leaders for peace. “Despite the instability, we thank God for His faithfulness, believing that he will intervene at his own time. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to our friends and partners abroad and within Sudan for standing in solidarity, support, encouragement and prayer for the Sudanese people in general and Christians in particular.”

The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion, said, “I join my brother, Archbishop Ezekiel, in calling on the warring sides to end this war. Enough is enough! As we journey through this season of Advent and rejoice in the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the Light of the World, remember the people of Sudan in your prayers that peace will come, and that they can rebuild their lives and homes.”

Read the archbishop’s full Christmas message here.