World Council of Churches general secretary speaks before Colombian senate

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay shared greetings with the Colombian senate on Dec. 13, expressing joy at the WCC’s role in the Colombian peace process.

“It is my joy to greet you on behalf of the World Council of Churches,” said Pillay. “The World Council of Churches was established some 75 years ago just after the Second World War, and its intention was to bring Christians together in unity to address the big issues in the world, especially centered on issues of justice.”

Pillay is leading a delegation in Colombia to convey a message of the WCC’s commitment to accompanying and supporting the nation’s peace processes.

