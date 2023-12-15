|
Parish church to head Church of England Christmas social media campaign
Posted 2 hours ago

[Church of England] The congregation of a parish church is to lead a national Church of England social media campaign encouraging people to come to church this Christmas, as more than 20,000 festive services are already registered across the country.
A group of people who attend St. Paul’s Church in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, will feature in a series of 40-second “you’re invited to church” films, speaking about the joy of coming to church at Christmas and being part of a church community.
The advertisements, to be featured on Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook and Linkedin, will run up to Christmas Day and will encourage people to consult AChurchNearYou.com, the church website to find a service in their community. The website so far has details of 22,000 Church of England services across the country for Advent and Christmas including carol services and services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The series of short films also promotes the Church of England’s Christmas carol release, a new version of The First Nowell, written by composer and former King’s singer, Bob Chilcott.
Read the entire article here.

