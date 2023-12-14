World Council of Churches Christmas message: ‘What Is This Light?’

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches has shared its Christmas message with the whole world, a world in which mounting challenges threaten to diminish our hope.

“Yet, as disciples of Jesus and as Christian communities united in Christ’s love, we are called to stand up to fear, counter falsehood, challenge selfishness and greed, and offer hope to the whole world,” the message says. “From where do we source such energy and life?”

The message reflects that the celebration of the birth of Jesus is our defiance of despair.

“He is our light in a time of darkness, enabling us to live for the truth and to strive for the redemption of the world,” reads the message. “Children of the light, we will not settle, nor let others settle, for a world lethally scarred by violence, seared by heat, or darkened by fear.”

