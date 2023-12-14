WCC general secretary says ‘we, as people of faith, must continue to nurture hope’ as COP28 ends

[World Council of Churches] Though COP28 failed to produce a credible plan to phase out fossil fuels, there is still reason for hope that the world can move toward climate justice, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay said as COP28 concluded.

“Though the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund was secured early on at the start of the global climate conference, the financial pledges currently on the table can only be described as measly, falling far short of what is needed to respond to the devastating impacts of climate change in poor, climate-vulnerable nations,” said Pillay. “These let-downs demonstrate a dearth of solidarity that, ultimately, harms us all, both poor and wealthy nations.”

With COP28, there is much to lament, Pillay acknowledged. “And yet, somehow, despite the grim science and frustrating political realities, there is also much from which to draw hope,” he said. “COP28 saw developing countries like Colombia leading the way in endorsing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

