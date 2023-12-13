Secretary general of the Scottish Episcopal Church to retire after 28 years in post

[Scottish Episcopal Church] The secretary general to the General Synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church is to retire next year after 28 years in the position. The secretary general is effectively the chief executive officer of the General Synod Office, which supports the General Synod in its work on mission and growth of the SEC and governance of key parts of its structures.

John Stuart, who was appointed secretary general in 1996, is expected to remain in post until the summer of 2024, and will oversee arrangements for the church’s three-day General Synod in June.

“I have been privileged to serve as Secretary General since the 1990s,” Stuart said as he announced his retirement. “The experience has been both rewarding and challenging, and I am hugely grateful for the support and dedication of trusted colleagues.”

