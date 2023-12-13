|
Secretary general of the Scottish Episcopal Church to retire after 28 years in post
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] The secretary general to the General Synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church is to retire next year after 28 years in the position. The secretary general is effectively the chief executive officer of the General Synod Office, which supports the General Synod in its work on mission and growth of the SEC and governance of key parts of its structures.
John Stuart, who was appointed secretary general in 1996, is expected to remain in post until the summer of 2024, and will oversee arrangements for the church’s three-day General Synod in June.
“I have been privileged to serve as Secretary General since the 1990s,” Stuart said as he announced his retirement. “The experience has been both rewarding and challenging, and I am hugely grateful for the support and dedication of trusted colleagues.”
Read the entire article here.
- Pope prays Bethlehem song can inspire solidarity, reconciliation and peace in the Holy Land this Christmas
- Grawemeyer Award 2024 goes to the Rev. Dr. Charles Halton of Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, KY
- EES announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners
- Trinity Cathedral publishes book reflecting on a century of ministry in Phoenix
- Virginia Theological Seminary launches new Christian Formation track for Doctoral programs
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Handel’s Messiah: A Special Livestream Event
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Rector Alton, IL
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
Social Menu