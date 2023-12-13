|
Faith-based leaders release statement to Global Refugee Forum: ‘seeking asylum is a basic human right’
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] In a message to the Global Refugee Forum released Dec. 12 , faith-based leaders underscored their commitment to offering sanctuary for refugees as well defending their human rights. The Global Refugee Forum is being held in Geneva Dec. 13-15. Held every four years, the Forum is the world’s largest international gathering on refugees.
“We recognize that while our commitments are important contributions, there are more humanitarian needs than humanitarian resources available for the 36.4 million refugees worldwide today,” the message said. “The consequences are stark, affecting displaced people and the communities hosting them.”
The faith-based leaders pledged to continue speaking up and defending the individual right to seek asylum. “We will advocate for safe passage, humanitarian corridors, and facilitation of humanitarian visas,” the message said. “We recognize the contribution of refugees. They bring their skills, ambitions, courage, and dreams for peace to their communities through forgiveness and reconciliation.”
Read the entire article here.
- Pope prays Bethlehem song can inspire solidarity, reconciliation and peace in the Holy Land this Christmas
- Grawemeyer Award 2024 goes to the Rev. Dr. Charles Halton of Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, KY
- EES announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners
- Trinity Cathedral publishes book reflecting on a century of ministry in Phoenix
- Virginia Theological Seminary launches new Christian Formation track for Doctoral programs
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- Handel’s Messiah: A Special Livestream Event
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Chaplain Taipei, Taiwan
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts Boston, MA
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Rector Alton, IL
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
Social Menu